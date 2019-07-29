Tampa Bay ranked among high-risk metro areas for mortgage application fraud

This Dec. 7, 2016 file photo shows a house for sale, in Hialeah, Fla. Americans shrugged off rising mortgage rates and bought existing homes in January 2017 at the fastest pace since 2007. The National Association of Realtors on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, says home sales rose 3.3 percent last months from December to a […]

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay is the sixth most high-risk metro area in the country for mortgage application fraud, according to mortgage risk mitigation provider CoreLogic.

Even while ranking No. 6 in the country, the Tampa Bay area – which has a population of more than three million – saw a decreased fraud right between Q1 and Q2 this year, down 16 percent from 233 to 197 on the CoreLogic index.

The Miami-Fort Lauderdale area ranked first in the country.

Using the largest mortgage application database in the country, the index measures the rate at which borrowers lie about their income or engage in the other types of potential fraud when applying for a mortgage.

Overall, the company’s annual National Mortgage Application Fraud Risk Index decreased significantly, from 152 in Q1 of 2019 to 132 in Q2 2019.

Year-over-year trends are down 11.4 percent from Q2 2018 (at 149).