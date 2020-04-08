Tampa Bay principals start interviewing potential teachers online

TAMPA BAY, Fla (WFLA) – Just like teachers and students, principals in Hillsborough County are working online during the coronavirus crisis. They’ve even set up virtual meetings to interview potential new teachers for the upcoming school year.

“So far for me it’s been very productive and very helpful. I have been able to get a lot done. There are some technology issues but you are able to work through those,” said Sumner High School Principal, David Brown.

Principal Brown told 8 On Your Side this is normally the time when principals start to interview potential teachers and fill vacant positions.

“We still have 2,300 kids who will show up on August 10 and we need to be ready. I need to hire about 120 teachers here over the next few months,” said Brown.

In Hillsborough County, there are hundreds of teacher vacancies the district is in the process of trying to fill for the next school year. The biggest need for schools is teachers for special education, elementary, math, reading, science, and English.

