Tampa Bay ranks among most deadliest metro areas for pedestrians in US

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Bay is among one of the deadliest metro areas for pedestrians in the U.S.

A Dangerous By Design 2021 | Smart Growth America study ranks three areas in Tampa Bay in the top ten areas for pedestrian fatalities.

The areas are North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton at #6, Tampa-St.Pete-Clearwater at #8 and Lakeland-Winter Haven at #9.

According to research, 968 pedestrians were killed in the Tampa-St.Pete-Clearwater area between 2010 and 2019.

After reviewing the numbers, 8 On Your Side asked local leaders what steps they’re taking to improve safety for walkers and bike riders.

The City of Tampa has been developing its “Vision Zero” program, which will focus on safety improvements over the next five years, according to program coordinator Alana Braiser.

“We know roundabouts are one of the most effective things you can do at an intersection to reduce the severity of crashes. We know that adding more crossings in places for people to cross are the most effective treatments, more sidewalks more protected bike lanes, we want to do more of the things we know are effective,” Brasier said.

She said Tampa residents can weigh in on the improvements during virtual sessions at Vision Zero Tampa | Tampa M.O.V.E.S. (tpamoves.org).

Leaders with the City of St.Petersburg told 8 On Your Side they’re also working on changes.

Transportation Manage Cheryl Stacks said they’re in the process of implementing a plan to accommodate all modes of transportation.

“We’re going to proactively change our roadways to be more accommodating and more inclusive that ‘Complete Streets’ implementation plan is something we’re working on right now and it calls for about 190 additional crosswalks in St. Petersburg,” Stacks said.