Tampa Bay native on ‘The Voice’ talks about competing while in quarantine

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Aeri Moon is a people person.

If you ever meet the 28-year-old, you will see her face light up with palpable energy. Her passion is energizing. It inspires people.

As she shares her story of perseverance in the highly competitive music industry, it hits you. You want her to win. You want her to succeed. She is someone you want to watch.

Welcome to Team Aeri.

She has it, that “it” factor, and for this young lady, that very trait became the foundation of who she was from a young age, and who she continues to be today. Aeri has that spark. Over the years, it has become the fire inside her.

The fire, she says, is powerful, a force that pushes her to seek success as she’s never stopped chasing her dreams. No matter what. No stopping, no pausing.

That fire has become her fuel, her lifeblood, indeed so strong it has showcased her success and also it’s guided her through failure.

This passionate performer knows what she wants, and there’s no stopping the journey she’s on right now. You wouldn’t want to with a light that bright. This road leads to one place, she says, the same place it always has.

While her head mapped out her path, each move crafted with razor sharp strategy, she’s also had another guiding force, always there. It is the place where she draws strength, even in the darkest moments. The power it yields is both tough and tender.

The heart.

This is where she’d go, a place where she’d dig deep while belting out a ballad at a Blues club in Orlando, making her wildly popular as she performed each night.

After all, Blues singers are all about heart. They are also about struggle, pain and heartache. You can feel it, that deeply emotional, almost guttural sound. For performers, the powerful ones, that sound can only come from someone who is intimately familiar with it. They’ve lived it.

For Aeri, her Blues background is deeply-rooted in emotion from real life, real heartache, from the real world. She felt it. Over and over again. It’s sting was so acidic, it burned. It hurt. It made her want to quit. But, those who her also knows that option is not an option – no matter how bad the sting hurts.

Aeri knows.

For her, the raw power in her Blues-based voice was partially powered by disappointment. She felt the ache of brutal failure often, an ache so deep inside, it was gut wrenching. This wasn’t just any disappointment, and it wasn’t felt just once. Aeri lived it, breathed it, felt it. Her heart ached as the fire inside her, at one point, became embers. The inferno, now only simmering.

The disappointment was born from a dream she felt dying, slipping away, with the pain slowly draining her resolve, her love, her lifelong goal – one she felt deep in her bones.

To sing, to perform, to be a contestant on “The Voice.”

She tried. And tried. And tried.

She wanted it like she wanted to breathe. Her dream was her air, keeping her alive, moving forward, chasing that powerful desire she held dear.

But, life often has a cruel way of making us wait. And struggle. And ache.

If you hang on long enough, however, and dig into the deepest parts of your being, that ember is always there. It only takes the faintest spark to fuel an inferno.

Just ask Aeri.

She tried out for “The Voice” six times, in six cities. Each time, she would walk away, her stomach in knots, as the tears welled and stung. The crush of defeat became familiar, the intensity of a strong realization was terrifying. Maybe this isn’t supposed to happen. Maybe I’m not good enough. Maybe I should just do something else.

The thoughts, themselves, felt foreign to Aeri.

Deep down, she knew. She could feel it. She had to make a decision. There was only one choice.

Try one more time.

You’ve got this. You were born for it. It’s in your blood. It’s the reason you get up in the morning. It’s the air you breathe in the journey you seek. It’s yours.

Dreams were meant to be chased.

Ready to risk it all? There’s no room for doubt. No hesitation. The fire inside you is still there. It’s small, but it’s alive. There’s a reason it never burned out – you wouldn’t let it. The words, “what if,” aren’t in your vocabulary. There’s no maybe, you’ve gone for it, surviving every failure. It’s made you stronger.

A moment many years in the making. All roads led here. All of them, they brought you here, this moment, this dream, this life. Your voice, Aeri. on “The Voice.” It’s what you’ve always wanted. One more chance, one more audition, one more risk.

Turns out, dreams do came true.

Aeri is living proof. She is now living dream each day as a contestant on the show.

She prepared a lifetime for this. Some days, it doesn’t seem real. She pinches herself, then smiles that thousand watt smile.

It’s clear to anyone who watches her perform, she’s all in, and all heart.

That’s why, as she competes this season during the COVID crisis, the new normal is taken in stride. Nothing, she says, will steal her gratitude. Nothing. She is beyond thrilled for this opportunity, for this moment.. She wants to remain positive, trying to uplift others, especially during this time of uncertainly.

Her journey on “The Voice” is one she experiences now from her living room, just as other contestants are going across the country. All 17, now vying for a Voice victory while living a life in quarantine.

They train in their homes across the country. They sing, they practice, they dream.

They also zoom. Constanly.

“We are so connected, even more so I think,” said Aeri Monday night. “We’re on there for hours, face to face. We are there for each other. I cry sometimes when I think about what’s happening with this pandemic. But, you know, I also remind myself, there’s so much good out there. I’ve seen so many positive things. Look at our first respondrers. They leave their own families each day to go work, making sure we stay safe. There is no more precious gift. They risk their lives for us.”

Aeri is working hard each day, enjoying this competition while currently in Tampa Bay, singing her heart out while her lab waits quietly and patiently until mom is done.

Connection, she says, is within.

This is where she finds power, passion and perseverance. It is, indeed, within her. It’s always been there, through every shining moment. And every failure.

It is the strongest, yet most vulnerable part of her. The place she finds hope for the future and feels endless gratitude for this shot at greatness. She is a finally a contestant, enjoying every second on this journey to the top.

She’s still pinching herself. It still doesn’t feel real.

Her dream came true. That’s what matters in the end. So, whether she’s competing on her couch or on a soundstage in California, it doesn’t change a thing. This is happening. It is what she was born to do.

She’s competing.

And, the joy she feels? It comes from one place, and one place only, the deepest part of her. An organ so powerful, it begins pumping life into all of us on the day we’re born It keeps us alive.

For Aeri, it saved her. It healed her.

It gave her the power to face failure. It forced her to stay the course. The organ deep within this dreamer made her dig into the deepest part of her being, that place where your soul finds purpose and your dreams never, ever die. They can’t. They exist in the place where life originates. And, that’s where they remain. Your body, mind and spirit depends on them for fuel to face another day.

This organ is, indeed, where dreams live forever. The deepest part of who we are. We know their power, That’s why they remain in that protected, yet vulnerable part of us. It is there we know strength can be found, always there, always within, where we thrive, where we dream, where we love.

The heart.

