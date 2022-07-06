TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Lightning announced their schedule for the 2022-2023 regular season on Wednesday.

The Lightning kick off the season on October 11 with an Eastern Conference Final rematch against the New York Rangers. The team will return to the Amelie Arena for their first home game against the Philadelphia Flyers one week later, on October 18. The Bolts are scheduled to play 41 games at home, as well as 41 away.

In a February 9 home game, The Bolts will take on the Colorado Avalanche for the first time since their loss in the 2022 Stanley Cup Final.

According to a press release from the team, the Lightning will play all teams in the league at least twice. They are scheduled to face each team in their division four times, with the exceptions of Toronto and Ottawa, who they will face three times. The Lightning will take on the Metropolitan Division teams three times and play against each Western Conference opponent twice.

Florida hockey fans can also catch the 2023 NHL All Star Weekend in Miami on February 3 and 4.

Here is the full 2022-2023 schedule, with home games in bold:

DATE TIME OPPONENT DATE TIME OPPONENT Tue., Oct 11 7:30 AT N.Y. Rangers Sat., Jan 14 7:00 AT St. Louis Fri., Oct 14 7:00 AT Columbus Mon., Jan 16 1:00 AT Seattle Sat., Oct 15 7:00 AT Pittsburgh Wed., Jan 18 7:00 AT Vancouver Tue., Oct 18 8:00 Philadelphia Thu., Jan 19 7:00 AT Edmonton Fri., Oct 21 7:00 AT Florida Sat., Jan 21 1:00 AT Calgary Sat., Oct 22 7:00 N.Y. Islanders Tue., Jan 24 7:00 Minnesota Tue., Oct 25 7:30 AT Los Angeles Thu., Jan 26 7:00 Boston Wed., Oct 26 7:00 AT Anaheim Sat., Jan 28 7:00 Los Angeles Sat., Oct 29 1:00 AT San Jose Mon., Feb 6 7:00 AT Florida Tue., Nov 1 7:00 Ottawa Tue., Feb 7 7:00 San Jose Thu., Nov 3 7:00 Carolina Thu., Feb 9 7:00 Colorado Sat., Nov 5 7:00 Buffalo Sat., Feb 11 12:00 AT Dallas Tue., Nov 8 7:00 Edmonton Tue., Feb 14 7:00 AT Colorado Fri., Nov 11 7:00 AT Washington Wed., Feb 15 7:00 AT Arizona Sun., Nov 13 7:00 Washington Sat., Feb 18 7:30 AT Vegas Tue., Nov 15 7:00 Dallas Tue., Feb 21 7:00 Anaheim Thu., Nov 17 7:00 Calgary Thu., Feb 23 7:00 Buffalo Sat., Nov 19 7:00 AT Nashville Sat., Feb 25 7:00 AT Detroit Mon., Nov 21 7:00 Boston Sun., Feb 26 6:00 AT Pittsburgh Fri., Nov 25 7:30 St. Louis Tue., Feb 28 7:00 Florida Mon., Nov 28 7:00 AT Buffalo Thu., Mar 2 7:00 Pittsburgh Tue., Nov 29 7:00 AT Boston Sun., Mar 5 3:00 AT Carolina Thu., Dec 1 7:00 AT Philadelphia Tue., Mar 7 7:00 Philadelphia Sat., Dec 3 7:00 Toronto Thu., Mar 9 7:00 Vegas Tue., Dec 6 7:00 Detroit Sat., Mar 11 7:00 Chicago Thu., Dec 8 7:00 Nashville Sun., Mar 12 7:00 Winnipeg Sat., Dec 10 4:00 Florida Tue., Mar 14 7:00 AT New Jersey Tue., Dec 13 7:00 Seattle Thu., Mar 16 7:00 AT New Jersey Thu., Dec 15 7:00 Columbus Sat., Mar 18 7:00 Montreal Sat., Dec 17 7:00 AT Montreal Sun., Mar 19 7:00 New Jersey Tue., Dec 20 7:00 AT Toronto Tue., Mar 21 7:00 AT Montreal Wed., Dec 21 7:00 AT Detroit Thu., Mar 23 7:00 AT Ottawa Fri., Dec 23 7:00 AT Buffalo Sat., Mar 25 1:00 AT Boston Wed., Dec 28 7:00 Montreal Tue., Mar 28 7:00 AT Carolina Thu., Dec 29 7:00 N.Y. Rangers Thu., Mar 30 7:00 Washington Sat., Dec 31 7:00 Arizona Sat., Apr 1 7:00 N.Y. Islanders Tue., Jan 3 7:30 AT Chicago Wed., Apr 5 7:30 AT N.Y. Rangers Wed., Jan 4 8:30 AT Minnesota Thu., Apr 6 7:30 AT N.Y. Islanders Fri., Jan 6 7:00 AT Winnipeg Sat., Apr 8 7:00 AT Ottawa Tue., Jan 10 7:00 Columbus Tue., Apr 11 7:00 Toronto Thu., Jan 12 7:00 Vancouver Thu., Apr 13 7:00 Detroit

Ticket and broadcast information is still to be announced.