TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Lightning announced their schedule for the 2022-2023 regular season on Wednesday.
The Lightning kick off the season on October 11 with an Eastern Conference Final rematch against the New York Rangers. The team will return to the Amelie Arena for their first home game against the Philadelphia Flyers one week later, on October 18. The Bolts are scheduled to play 41 games at home, as well as 41 away.
In a February 9 home game, The Bolts will take on the Colorado Avalanche for the first time since their loss in the 2022 Stanley Cup Final.
According to a press release from the team, the Lightning will play all teams in the league at least twice. They are scheduled to face each team in their division four times, with the exceptions of Toronto and Ottawa, who they will face three times. The Lightning will take on the Metropolitan Division teams three times and play against each Western Conference opponent twice.
Florida hockey fans can also catch the 2023 NHL All Star Weekend in Miami on February 3 and 4.
Here is the full 2022-2023 schedule, with home games in bold:
|DATE
|TIME
|OPPONENT
|DATE
|TIME
|OPPONENT
|Tue., Oct 11
|7:30
|AT N.Y. Rangers
|Sat., Jan 14
|7:00
|AT St. Louis
|Fri., Oct 14
|7:00
|AT Columbus
|Mon., Jan 16
|1:00
|AT Seattle
|Sat., Oct 15
|7:00
|AT Pittsburgh
|Wed., Jan 18
|7:00
|AT Vancouver
|Tue., Oct 18
|8:00
|Philadelphia
|Thu., Jan 19
|7:00
|AT Edmonton
|Fri., Oct 21
|7:00
|AT Florida
|Sat., Jan 21
|1:00
|AT Calgary
|Sat., Oct 22
|7:00
|N.Y. Islanders
|Tue., Jan 24
|7:00
|Minnesota
|Tue., Oct 25
|7:30
|AT Los Angeles
|Thu., Jan 26
|7:00
|Boston
|Wed., Oct 26
|7:00
|AT Anaheim
|Sat., Jan 28
|7:00
|Los Angeles
|Sat., Oct 29
|1:00
|AT San Jose
|Mon., Feb 6
|7:00
|AT Florida
|Tue., Nov 1
|7:00
|Ottawa
|Tue., Feb 7
|7:00
|San Jose
|Thu., Nov 3
|7:00
|Carolina
|Thu., Feb 9
|7:00
|Colorado
|Sat., Nov 5
|7:00
|Buffalo
|Sat., Feb 11
|12:00
|AT Dallas
|Tue., Nov 8
|7:00
|Edmonton
|Tue., Feb 14
|7:00
|AT Colorado
|Fri., Nov 11
|7:00
|AT Washington
|Wed., Feb 15
|7:00
|AT Arizona
|Sun., Nov 13
|7:00
|Washington
|Sat., Feb 18
|7:30
|AT Vegas
|Tue., Nov 15
|7:00
|Dallas
|Tue., Feb 21
|7:00
|Anaheim
|Thu., Nov 17
|7:00
|Calgary
|Thu., Feb 23
|7:00
|Buffalo
|Sat., Nov 19
|7:00
|AT Nashville
|Sat., Feb 25
|7:00
|AT Detroit
|Mon., Nov 21
|7:00
|Boston
|Sun., Feb 26
|6:00
|AT Pittsburgh
|Fri., Nov 25
|7:30
|St. Louis
|Tue., Feb 28
|7:00
|Florida
|Mon., Nov 28
|7:00
|AT Buffalo
|Thu., Mar 2
|7:00
|Pittsburgh
|Tue., Nov 29
|7:00
|AT Boston
|Sun., Mar 5
|3:00
|AT Carolina
|Thu., Dec 1
|7:00
|AT Philadelphia
|Tue., Mar 7
|7:00
|Philadelphia
|Sat., Dec 3
|7:00
|Toronto
|Thu., Mar 9
|7:00
|Vegas
|Tue., Dec 6
|7:00
|Detroit
|Sat., Mar 11
|7:00
|Chicago
|Thu., Dec 8
|7:00
|Nashville
|Sun., Mar 12
|7:00
|Winnipeg
|Sat., Dec 10
|4:00
|Florida
|Tue., Mar 14
|7:00
|AT New Jersey
|Tue., Dec 13
|7:00
|Seattle
|Thu., Mar 16
|7:00
|AT New Jersey
|Thu., Dec 15
|7:00
|Columbus
|Sat., Mar 18
|7:00
|Montreal
|Sat., Dec 17
|7:00
|AT Montreal
|Sun., Mar 19
|7:00
|New Jersey
|Tue., Dec 20
|7:00
|AT Toronto
|Tue., Mar 21
|7:00
|AT Montreal
|Wed., Dec 21
|7:00
|AT Detroit
|Thu., Mar 23
|7:00
|AT Ottawa
|Fri., Dec 23
|7:00
|AT Buffalo
|Sat., Mar 25
|1:00
|AT Boston
|Wed., Dec 28
|7:00
|Montreal
|Tue., Mar 28
|7:00
|AT Carolina
|Thu., Dec 29
|7:00
|N.Y. Rangers
|Thu., Mar 30
|7:00
|Washington
|Sat., Dec 31
|7:00
|Arizona
|Sat., Apr 1
|7:00
|N.Y. Islanders
|Tue., Jan 3
|7:30
|AT Chicago
|Wed., Apr 5
|7:30
|AT N.Y. Rangers
|Wed., Jan 4
|8:30
|AT Minnesota
|Thu., Apr 6
|7:30
|AT N.Y. Islanders
|Fri., Jan 6
|7:00
|AT Winnipeg
|Sat., Apr 8
|7:00
|AT Ottawa
|Tue., Jan 10
|7:00
|Columbus
|Tue., Apr 11
|7:00
|Toronto
|Thu., Jan 12
|7:00
|Vancouver
|Thu., Apr 13
|7:00
|Detroit
Ticket and broadcast information is still to be announced.