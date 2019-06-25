Tampa Bay Lightning announce 2019-20 regular season schedule

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning announced their 82-game regular season schedule for the 2019-20 season on Tuesday.

The Lightning’s season opener will take place on Thursday, Oct. 3 when the Bolts host the Florida Panthers at Amalie Arena.

The Bolts will open the season with six of their first seven games on the road.

The Lightning will also be taking part in the 2019 NHL Global Series as they take on the Buffalo Sabres in Stockholm Sweden. The 2020 NHL All-Star Game will take place on January 26.

