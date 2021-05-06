Tampa Bay florists pedal through nationwide flower shortage, price increases ahead of Mother’s Day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Buying flowers for Mom this year may cost you a pretty penny as florists face a nationwide flower shortage.

Several florists in Tampa Bay are churning out two to three times as many orders this Mother’s Day than they did last year.

Like many other industries, the floral business is facing challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Buds, Blooms and Beyond Owner Mary Conte said it has been difficult keeping up with demand lately.

“There’s definitely a shortage – shipping problems, growing problems – we’ve had to deal with a lot of new vendors to even stay competitive with pricing and to get availability,” Conte said.

You may likely notice a hike in flower arrangement prices or a change in plant sizes when ordering from a florist because of these changes.

“The growers last year – when they had all these plants, when everything closed down – they weren’t able to move any product, they didn’t have time to replant, they didn’t have the staff, they didn’t have the trucks to move the plants. Now they’re just trying to catch back up,” Conte said.

Conte said orchid plants were very low in supply the past couple of months because some growers switched from growing flowers on their farms to cannabis.

“CBD plants are probably about 50 times more profitable for them, so we’re having a hard time and that’s everywhere,” Conte said.

The bottom line is – if you have not ordered flowers for Mom’s special day yet, florists recommend doing so before this weekend.