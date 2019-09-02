Tampa Bay firefighters head to east coast to assist with Hurricane Dorian

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Fire crews from Hillsborough, Pasco, Citrus and Hernando counties will head to Orange County Monday morning to help with emergency calls during Hurricane Dorian.

Firefighters will be on hand to assist other fire departments in need.

Power and electric crews are also on standby.

Three hundred vehicles from Duke Energy lined up in Polk County’s Davenport Sunday. An additional 300 staged in Clearwater. The company sent 700 personnel from Ohio and Kentucky.

Some trucks came from as far away as Canada.

“Depending on where the staging areas are at, some of the opps centers will send cards or drop cards off, to show their appreciation,” Duke Energy’s Ana Biggs said. “It’s nice, and again we’re glad to be here to support our customers.”

Three thousand power trucks waited at The Villages Saturday, also ready to go. They won’t know where exactly they’re headed until after Dorian passes.

Firefighters are expected to leave at 8 a.m. Monday.

LATEST STORIES: