TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A three-day fashion week kicked off Wednesday night that blends fashion and philanthropy.

Friday’s event is The Art of Fashion at Neiman Marcus Runway Show & After-Dark Soiree. The event starts at 6 p.m.

The Tampa Bay Fashion Experience was founded by Taneka Bowles, wife of Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles.

Visitors can experience seeing fashion from local designers and have dinner with Buccaneer’s players and coaches.

You can also get a sneak peek at the fall trends in local stores.

Proceeds from the event go to CAN Community Health and Autism Speaks, “who both support demographic of very stigmatized groups of people with either HIV/Aids or autism,” Bowles said.

WFLA’s Deanne King is hosting the three-day event.

Tickets are still available for tonight’s event starting at $150.