Tampa Bay families receive free beds thanks to donation from AdventHealth

TAMPA, Fla (WLFA) – The University Area Community Development Corporation (CDC), handed out around 50 free beds to families thanks to a big donation from AdventHealth.

“One of our board member works for AdventHealth. He called and said, ‘We have 50 new beds we aren’t going to use because of COVID-19 how do you think you could use those?’ Well gosh we could put those to work quickly,” said Sarah Combs, CEO of University Area CDC.

This event quickly fell into place with AdventHealth donating the beds, Grace Family Church bringing the volunteers to help and Feeding Tampa Bay bringing boxes of food to give out, too.

Combs is thankful for the partnerships that came together in a short time and knows this will have an impact on the families who were selected.

“I don’t think people realize the importance of a clean bed or realize the importance of a healthy night sleep. Some of the kids in our community are sleeping on the floor so to give them a fresh mattress and sheets will attribute to their overall health,” added Combs.

