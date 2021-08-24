Tampa Bay doctors hope holdouts get vaccinated after Pfizer’s FDA approval

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Now that the FDA has approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, doctors are calling it the “gold standard” and they’re hoping its approval will encourage more people to get vaccinated against the virus.

“Those who have been waiting for full approval should go get your shot now. The vaccination is free, it’s easy, it’s safe, and it’s effective,” said President Joe Biden.

The president addressed Americans Monday after the FDA granted full approval of Pfizer’s two-dose COVID-19 vaccine. Biden said he hoped the announcement would help many officials and business leaders feel better about implemented vaccine mandates.

The Pentagon announced Monday that it will require all service members to get the shot now that it’s been fully approved. Their timeline is expected to be released sometime in the next few days.

“Well, this is the gold standard, the FDA review with full approval,” said Dr. Steven R. Smith, the chief scientific officer for AdventHealth. “It’s going to make it easier for physicians, for us in the front lines, to be able to have a conversation with people who are hesitant to say here is the data. We now have all the safety data rolled up.”

“I know that I was worried first about getting it. That’s why I got it so late, but now hearing that it was going to get approved, that’s why I actually got it,” said Caitlin Cifaldi, a student at the University of Tampa. “So I definitely wanted to get fully vaccinated before starting, especially in Florida since the numbers are a lot worse in Maryland.”

Scientists say the FDA’s approval should give Americans more confidence in other vaccines such as ones for measles, mumps and

“We have more data on these vaccines then any of the other vaccines you’re talking about at the early stages of development, so I would say yes these are remarkable achievements,” said Dr. Smith.