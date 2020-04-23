Breaking News
Tampa Bay DJ helps local charities by bringing virtual party to you

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa Bay DJ is bringing a party to your living room for a good cause.

DJ MC White is doing something good by letting folks jam out to raise money for charity.

The Tampa Bay music man is usually playing the soundtrack for the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field.

But during the coronavirus outbreak, his new inspiration is local charities doing something good.

Every Friday night he cranks up the tunes and live streams it straight to you.

When you join the feed, you can actually help feed those in need by donating to a local charity.

The hometown DJ told 8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross it’s a great way for folks to have a good time at home and help a great local cause.

CLICK HERE to learn more about DJ MC White and tune in to the next “Quarantine and Chill” session.

