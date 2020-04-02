Breaking News
A record 6.6 million seek US jobless aid as layoffs mount

Tampa Bay celebrates World Autism Awareness Day with something good

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s World Autism Awareness Day and Tampa Bay is standing up to help spread awareness.

One out of every 68 people is diagnosed with autism.

Autism affects each person differently, and what you see is often just a piece of the puzzle.

Today, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, many children with autism are struggling without having a normal routine.

An autism-friendly organization in Tampa, Bricks 4 Kidz, is now making online LEGO building videos you can watch for FREE.

Each week has a new theme and kids can join in on challenges, games, and of course, LEGO builds.

LEGO artist John Fontana says for kids on the spectrum who love legos, the bricks can bring a sense of normalcy.

He hopes these videos bring LEGO lovers closer together during this tough time.

April is Autism Awareness Month and WFLA News Channel and WTTA Great 38 are helping spread autism awareness in a positive way.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Bricks 4 Kidz.

The annual Autism Speaks Walk at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa has been postponed to September 26. Stay tuned to join our walk team!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Tampa Bay celebrates World Autism Awareness Day with something good

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay celebrates World Autism Awareness Day with something good"

Coronavirus in Florida: Stay-at-home order, cases surge, nurses protest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus in Florida: Stay-at-home order, cases surge, nurses protest"

Nurses union protests shortage of protective gear at HCA hospitals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nurses union protests shortage of protective gear at HCA hospitals"

Stopping the Spread: Hills. Co. opens 2 quarantine hotels

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stopping the Spread: Hills. Co. opens 2 quarantine hotels"

Thursday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Morning Forecast"

Tampa Mayor Castor on places of worship order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Mayor Castor on places of worship order"

Sheriff seeking arrest warrant against local pastor

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sheriff seeking arrest warrant against local pastor"

residents concerned about covid patient

Thumbnail for the video titled "residents concerned about covid patient"

Nurses union protesting lack of protective gear at HCA hospitals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nurses union protesting lack of protective gear at HCA hospitals"

a group of past and present Tampa Bay Buccaneers decided to help the local community by donating food and supplies to seniors in the area

Thumbnail for the video titled "a group of past and present Tampa Bay Buccaneers decided to help the local community by donating food and supplies to seniors in the area"

Deposit Returned

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deposit Returned"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss