Tampa Bay celebrates World Autism Awareness Day with something good

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s World Autism Awareness Day and Tampa Bay is standing up to help spread awareness.

One out of every 68 people is diagnosed with autism.

Autism affects each person differently, and what you see is often just a piece of the puzzle.

Today, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, many children with autism are struggling without having a normal routine.

An autism-friendly organization in Tampa, Bricks 4 Kidz, is now making online LEGO building videos you can watch for FREE.

Each week has a new theme and kids can join in on challenges, games, and of course, LEGO builds.

LEGO artist John Fontana says for kids on the spectrum who love legos, the bricks can bring a sense of normalcy.

He hopes these videos bring LEGO lovers closer together during this tough time.

April is Autism Awareness Month and WFLA News Channel and WTTA Great 38 are helping spread autism awareness in a positive way.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Bricks 4 Kidz.

The annual Autism Speaks Walk at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa has been postponed to September 26. Stay tuned to join our walk team!