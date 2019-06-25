Tampa Bay 4th of July fireworks among worst in nation, WalletHub says

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – To the surprise of no one, Tampa Bay has some of the worst Fourth of July firework displays across the country.

WalletHub compared the 100 largest cities across the United States based on how well they balance holiday cost and large influx of crowds. Using a data set of 20 metrics, the company researched each city, from average beer and wine prices to the duration of firework shows and Fourth of July weather forecast.

St. Petersburg was No. 81, is one of the least safe cities for that holiday, due to its DUI-related fatalities per capita and its access to public transportation — or lack thereof.

Tampa, surprisingly, landed a bit higher on the list at No. 53, mostly due to the number of celebrations that will be held on the holiday.

Last year, many audiences were disappointed in Tampa’s firework displays, after thousands of people complained about the show starting too early, and hardly being visible due to the amounts of smoke.

This year, newly-inaugurated mayor of Tampa Jane Castor is determined to remedy those problems.

Early this month, Castor announced a new fireworks display called Boom by the Bay that will span Riverwalk’s 2.5 miles..

In a statement provided to News Channel 8, Castor says “Tampa’s known for all of our celebrations and traditions. And as your new Mayor, I want to kick off my time in office with a BANG. Today I’m excited to announce that we’re sparking a brand new tradition in Tampa. One that celebrates our nation’s independence, our freedoms, and all the things that make us proud to be Americans! Tell your friends, tell your family, and get ready to sport your brightest shades of red, white, and blue—this is going to be one celebration you won’t want to miss!”