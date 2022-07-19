Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating the death of an 11-month-old child they said was left in a parked vehicle for an extended period of time on Tuesday.

The police department said in a tweet just before 4:30 p.m. the child succumbed to his injuries.

The death investigation is being conducted in the 1700 block of Mahan Center.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have information regarding the incident to call them at 850-891-4200. Those with information can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

The case remains open and active. Tallahassee police said updates will be provided as more information becomes available.