Take bite of great deal, delicious food at Savor Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – If you love good food at a great price, Savor Sarasota is serving up a scrumptious deal.

You can take a stroll around downtown Sarasota and taste all the best cuisines without breaking the bank.

Savor Sarasota Restaurant Week has over 100 restaurants with a prix-fixe $16 lunch and $32 dinner menu.

From Peruvian palates and French cuisine to American classics and fresh seafood, you’ll feel like a local foodie in no time.

This annual culinary adventure has multi-course menus from now until the end of June.

CLICK HERE to see the Savor Sarasota restaurants.