Take a bite of Italy at new Forbici Modern Italian

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – “Forbici is a place where family is at the heart of all we do,” says Co-Founder Jeff Gigante.

With over 100 years of combined restaurant experience, recipes, and traditions, Forbici is modern Italian made fresh daily.

The new South Tampa hot spot is famous for their Roman Style Pizza.

Forbici Co-Founder Jason Brunetti says the restaurant cuts carbs – literally. The pizza experts slice the airy dough with scissors (the “Forbici”).

The latest Hyde Park Village staple also serves up pastas like the fregola, and the “Impossible” meatballs.

Get ready to take a bite out of this place because there is something for everyone around the table. Entrees are very reasonably priced, ranging from $11 to $22.

You can stop by the 5,777 square-foot restaurant for dinner during the week and dinner and lunch on the weekends. Weekday lunch will be coming in the next couple weeks.

Forbici is located at 1633 W Snow Ave at Hyde Park Village in South Tampa.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Forbici.