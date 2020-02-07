Take a Bite: Hearts of Palm Linguine

Live Now
Adrienne Falcone Godsell is a holistic chef who is passionate about teaching others plant based cooking. She shows Bloom host Carissa Galloway how to make Heart of Palm linguine with monkfish alongside wine expert Rosie Charles.

Chef Adrienne and Rosie also offer cooking classes.

Bloom viewers can receive $10 off their tickets using the promo code Bloom, valid for all classes through May. Visit her website to sign up.

Monkfish Picatta with Hearts of Palm Linguine with Chef Adrienne Falcone Godsell

2/3 lb Monkfish (or Cod), cut into 1-inch pieces                     2 Tbsp Green Banana Flour

1 Tbsp. capers and some brine                                                   1 Tbsp Lemon juice

1/3 -1/2C white wine                                                                    1 Tbsp olive oil (coconut oil, butter)

½ tsp Himalayan pink salt                                                                                                                              1-2 cans Palmini Hearts of Palm linguine (depends on how hungry you are)

  1. Rinse and/or boil and drain hearts of palm linguine and set aside
  2. Place sauté pan  on medium heat.
  3. Cut fish into 1-inch pieces to make cooking time even. Coat with flour and season with salt.
  4. Place oil in pan followed by the fish.
  5. Cook 2-4 minutes and then flip fish over.  It will be opaque on cooking side and brown when you turn it.
  6. Cook 2 more minutes and add capers, brine (if you like the caper flavor), lemon juice and last wine.
  7. Stir to combine and finish cooking.
  8. Add the linguine to coat the “pasta”.  Adjust seasonings as needed and serve!

