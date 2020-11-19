Switzerland man’s message in a bottle washes up on Florida beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WESH)—For the second time this week, a WESH 2 News viewer shared a story about finding a message in a bottle.

In this second case, a Daytona Beach man was able to contact the sender in Switzerland.

“It’s great fun, it’s absolutely unbelievable,” Cyrill Mattle said.

“I just happened to look down and there was the bottle,” Glenn Vincent said.

Mattle lives in Switzerland while Vincent lives in Daytona Beach. They got together over a bottle Mattle tossed in the ocean a year and a half ago while sailing in the Canary Islands.

Vincent found it washed up on the beach during a recent storm and used forceps to pull out the damp letter. Though it came out in pieces, he let it dry and glued it together.

The letter said to send a picture of it if found, and email someone. Vincent did just that and Mattle replied.

“I drop them out to see if someone finds it and also I think it’s good, good fun to reply and see who else is behind the story,” Mattle said.

Mattle says he dropped a half dozen or so bottles in the sea on the same day in March of 2019. So far he has heard back from someone in the Turks and Caicos as well.

“I was fascinated by the messages in bottles,” Mattle said.

The two plan to stay in touch online for now though both agree, a message in a bottle is far more thrilling.

