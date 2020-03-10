Did you know that Florida
leads the country in drowning deaths of children ages 1 to 4? Children are
often attracted to backyard swimming pools and our state is surrounded by water
so it’s so important to know water safety.
Joining us to talk about water safety is Dan Yonko the General Manager of Goldfish Swim School at Lakewood Ranch.
Swim Safety for Kids
