SUV crashes through post office in Hernando County

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office posted pictures of an SUV that crashed through a U.S. Post Office on Philatelic Drive in Spring Hill Friday afternoon.

Deputies say there were no serious injuries reported during the incident.

Hernando County Sheriff’s Office

Authorities have not released the cause of the crash or how extensive the damage was to the post office or the Handa SUV. The driver’s identity has yet to be released.

