Deadly carjacking suspect due in court to face murder, kidnapping charges

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A suspected carjacker is expected in court Wednesday morning.

James Hanson Jr. was booked late Tuesday evening on six felony charges.

Pre-Meditated First Degree Murder, Carjacking, Grand Theft Motor Vehicle, Kidnapping, Resisting an Officer with Violence, and Robbery.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office shared new video of Hanson Jr. being booked overnight at the jail.

Hanson Jr. was walked through the sally port, to the doorway and into the booking area.

Authorities said after several hours of interviewing him, Hanson Jr. gave a full confession to the bank Robbery, Kidnapping and murder of 68 year old Mathew Korattiyil.

Detectives said Hanson Jr. robbed the Centerstate Bank in Valrico Tuesday morning and then carjacked Korattiyil at gunpoint outside the bank.

Nearly two hours later, deputies spotted Korattiyil’s stolen Lexus SUV about a mile away from the bank.

He was arrested after a short chase.

Deputies found Korattiyil’s body dumped behind the Sacred Heart Catholic Community Center.

“We still have a lot of work to do to figure out what happened between the time they left here to when we recovered the body,” said Chief Deputy Donna Lusczynski, with the Hillsborough Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Hanson is expected in first appearance at 8:30 Wednesday morning.