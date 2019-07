CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities released photos Wednesday of a suspect sought in an armed robbery at a Chick-fil-A in Port Charlotte.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said an armed individual went into the restaurant at 1814 Tamiami Trail at about 10 p.m. Tuesday and demanded money.

The suspect left the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. No injuries were reported.

Those with information are encouraged to call the sheriff’s office at (941) 639-2101.

