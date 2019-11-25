Suspect sought after stabbing in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – A 51-year-old man is in stable condition after a stabbing in Bradenton on Monday, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were called to the Circle K at 836 301 Boulevard and found the victim on the floor. He had been stabbed in his lower left side, but it’s unclear exactly where. He was not stabbed inside of the store, deputies said.

The victim was rushed to Blake Medical Center, where he underwent surgery and was last listed in stable condition.

Deputies said the suspect was described as a white male in dark clothing with bushy hair.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 634-TIPS.

