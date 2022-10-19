TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies are searching for a man who allegedly robbed an elderly man and struck him on the head.

On Monday, deputies said an 86-year-old man was robbed after going into his garage at the Seasons at Westchase Apartments.

The suspect allegedly told the man, “give me everything you got.” Deputies said the elderly man complied but the suspect demanded more, became agitated and struck him on the head.

The elderly man described the suspect as a Hispanic man approximately 23 to 26 years old, about 5’7 and 150 pounds.

The 86-year-old man told deputies that the suspect fled northbound through the parking lot wearing a bright orange polo shirt, blue jeans and a baseball cap.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.