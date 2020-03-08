Suspect on the loose after killing retired S.C. officer, police say

News
Posted: / Updated:

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Police in Horry County warn people not to approach a murder suspect they say was involved in the death of a retired police officer.

According to investigators with the Horry County Police Department, Eric Kwajae-Mikhail Faulk, 22, of Conway is wanted for murder.

Police say Faulk is wanted in connection with an incident Thursday evening on Long Branch Road near Conway. The coroner in Horry County has identified the victim as James Odell Cochran, 65, of Conway. Cochran was a former officer for the Conway Police Department.

Lt. James Odell Cochran worked for the Conway Police Department for more than 38 years. Longtime employees of the department tell News13 he was a great mentor to many officers.

Photo credit: Latimer’s Funeral Home

The Conway Police Department issued a statement about Lt. Cochran which reads:

“It is with great sorrow we announce the passing of Odell Cochran. Cochran retired from the Conway Police Department with over thirty-eight years of service as a lieutenant and was a valuable member of the team and impacted the lives of many. 
 
Based on the calls, messages, and condolences that have been sent, it is obvious that his contributions to our community are still felt and realized by many.

Cochran served our department and citizens of Conway well and was loved by many in our community. He retired with twenty-five years of service and then returned for thirteen years as a community service officer.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to his daughter, sons, sister, and other family. We will be assisting with funeral plans to give him the full honors he deserves and has earned with his admirable service record.

Those who worked with him over the years are deeply saddened, but everyone has a special moment they remember working alongside him. The Conway Police Department would like to thank members of the community for their support during this time as we extend our prayers and support to the family of one of our own, Odell Cochran.”

According to police, Faulk may be driving a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with SC tag FFL-4471. Police ask anyone with information about Faulk’s location to call 911 immediately. They also say Faulk is armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Second case of coronavirus confirmed in Manatee County, officials say

Thumbnail for the video titled "Second case of coronavirus confirmed in Manatee County, officials say"

Sheriff: Double murder suspect in custody after slaying of married couple in Polk County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sheriff: Double murder suspect in custody after slaying of married couple in Polk County"

Sheriff Grady Judd speaks on Polk County double homicide investigation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sheriff Grady Judd speaks on Polk County double homicide investigation"

How fast could COVID-19 spread in a crowd? UT researcher weighs in after SXSW cancellation

Thumbnail for the video titled "How fast could COVID-19 spread in a crowd? UT researcher weighs in after SXSW cancellation"

Dr. Lauren Meyers describes risk at mass gatherings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dr. Lauren Meyers describes risk at mass gatherings"

Police: Driver shot, killed while traveling on I-75 in North Port area

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police: Driver shot, killed while traveling on I-75 in North Port area"

coronavirus affecting blood donations?

Thumbnail for the video titled "coronavirus affecting blood donations?"

Runner who collapsed during Skyway 10K remembered for his non-profit foundation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Runner who collapsed during Skyway 10K remembered for his non-profit foundation"

Seminole Heights store offering free DIY hand sanitizer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Seminole Heights store offering free DIY hand sanitizer"

Woman receives insurance settlement

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman receives insurance settlement"

Uber and Lyft Impacts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Uber and Lyft Impacts"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss