Suspect in St. Pete gentlemen’s club shooting held on no bond

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The suspect arrested in a deadly shooting at a St. Petersburg gentlemen’s club is being held on no bond for the first degree murder charge.

Gai Marwil, 32, had his first appearance over the phone Sunday morning with a Pinellas County judge. Marwil remains in the hospital after crashing his car on I-275 and 54th Avenue North.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting occurred around 4:13 a.m. at the Emporium Lounge which was holding several hundred patrons.

Investigators say a large groups of people, including the victim Jametric Facyson, 24, exited the club and were gathered in the parking lot.

Deputies say Marwil was leaving in his vehicle when he opened fire striking the victim.

Marwil fled the scene and was found a short time later after crashing his car on I-275 and 54th Avenue North and was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Marwil has been charged with first degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm and remains hospitalized. Once released he will be transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

