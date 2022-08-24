TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A suspect is in custody after two police officers were stabbed during an incident in northwest Miami-Dade, NBC 6 reported.

According to the news station, the two officers had responded to reports of a man threatening people with a knife in the 300 block of Northwest 157th Street.

When they confronted the man, they were attacked.

Police said one officer, a man, was stabbed in the arm. Another officer, a woman, suffered lacerations to her neck and arm.

Both officers were taken to an area trauma center, where they are listed in stable condition. They are expected to be okay.