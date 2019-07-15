Suspect hospitalized after boat crash on Hillsborough River, police say

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – Tampa police say a man crashed a boat, then fled law enforcement on the Hillsborough River on Sunday night.

Police said the suspect crashed a boat along the bank of the river, near the Columbus Avenue Bridge. Then he jumped out of the vessel and swam about a quarter mile, then got out of the river and ran.

He was finally caught on the east side of the river. Police say the man was hurt in the crash and his face was bloody.

Police believe a second person was on the boat who also took off. They’re not calling this person a suspect.

The other boater will be charged with resisting arrest without violence.

The incident is being investigated by Tampa police and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission.

This is a developing story. Please check WFLA.com for more updates.