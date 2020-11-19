Surprisingly tasty, healthy Thanksgiving recipe

Wendy Wesley with “Wendy Wesley Nutrition” joins Gayle Guyardo with Bloom with a Butter-Seared Sweet Potatoes recipe.

“Walnut and Black Rice-Stuffed Mushroom Caps.”

This is a modern vegan take on a classic heavy hors d’oeuvre. Vegetarian options for this recipe are available, too, with the addition of feta cheese. Display these beauties on a white platter before the meal and impress your guests with this savory and nutritious starter.



Ingredients:

1/2 cup black rice (or sub wild or brown rice)

1 cup vegetable stock or water

1 10oz package of baby bella or white button mushrooms

1/2 cup vegan parmesan cheese or feta cheese

1/4 cup walnuts, finely chopped

2 teaspoons jarred garlic or 1 clove fresh garlic, minced

2 tablespoons olive oil or butter

Pinch each salt and pepper



Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and rinse the rice in a fine mesh strainer to remove the starch. Bring the stock or water to a boil and add rice. Bring back to a boil, cover, reduce heat and simmer for 20 minutes.



While rice is cooking, place walnuts into the oven and toast for 5 minutes. Remove and set aside. Remove mushroom stems and clean caps. Brush caps with olive oil or melted butter and bake for 10 minutes without filling. Chop mushroom stems and walnuts and mix together in a medium sized mixing bowl. Add rice, garlic, salt and pepper and cheese to the mushroom-rice mixture.

Place generous spoonfuls of the mixture to the pre-cooked mushroom caps and return to the oven for another 15 minutes. Remove and serve warm or a room temperature.