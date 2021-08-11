Surprising Health Benefits Of Tea

From detoxifying you body, weight loss, boosting immunity and mental alertness, preventing heart diseases and arthritis, managing diabetes, and delaying the aging process, there are many benefits of drinking tea.



It can even help prevent hair loss, fight fatigue, depression, and treat dental issues.



Also, numerous studies have shown many types of tea have also been linked to lower risks of cancer.



Marissa Kinsler the owner and creator of Fairy Tale Teas joins Bloom host Gayle Guyardo in her weekly segment “Gayle On The Go”, to weigh in on the health benefits.





Bloom airs in 40 more markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



Stress Can Lead to An Anxious Stomach



Stress and anxiety, whether short-term, long-term, or chronic can impact your gastrointestinal system.



Joining Gayle Guyardo on Bloom is Dr. Roshini Raj, a Gastroenterologist to discuss how the two are linked



Eat Pray Get Well



Tasty recipes free of preservatives, gluten, sugar, and wheat? Yes please!



Joining Gayle Guyardo on Bloom to discuss her personal story of a difficult childhood, decades of illness, and how change can happen both emotionally and physically, all while baking delicious and healthy blueberry muffins is Erin Porter, Author of ”Eat Pray Get Well.”



POUR MOI



Corn Hole Tournament for ALS



The Tiki Cove, in Land O’ Lakes is hosting a Cornhole Tournament for ALS on August 15th from 1-5 PM.



The outdoor event is located at 2700 Land O’ Lakes Blvd, Land O’ Lakes, Fl. 34639.



The event will raise money for local care services, resources, and research provided by the ALS Association Florida Chapter.



Joining Gayle Guyardo on Bloom is from the ALS Association Florida chapter is Gary Dassatti, an ALS Advocate and Volunteer, and Samantha Schneider, the Regional Development Manager, to share how we can all get involved with this fun event for an important cause.



Comparisonitis: How to Stop Comparing Yourself To Others and Be Genuinely Happy





Melissa Ambrosini ,the bestselling author of Mastering Your Mean Girl, and host of The Melissa Ambrosini Show podcast joins Gayle Guyardo on Bloom to talk about her new book Comparisonitis: How to Stop Comparing Yourself To Others and Be Genuinely Happy.



The stars of Heels join Gayle Guyardo on Bloom



Two brothers and rivals, one a villain, or “heel,” in the ring; the other a hero, or “face,” war over their late father’s wrestling promotion, vying for national attention in small-town Georgia.



Stars Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig join Gayle Guyardo on Bloom to talk about the new series airing on Starz Sunday August 15th.



Why Mom’s Feel “Not Good Enough”



Piper Dominguez is a transformational mindset coach and joins Gayle Guyardo on Bloo with why many working moms have a tough time juggling life and often times feel “not good enough”.



