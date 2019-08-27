Surfer bitten by shark in Florida

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (WESH) —A 40-year-old surfer has become the 11th surf bite victim of 2019 in Volusia County.

Officials said the man from Mims was surfing when he was bit in the calf and the hand.

Officials said the surfer was riding a wave when he got some air and bailed. He landed on top of the shark.

The man’s condition was not immediately available, but officials said he declined transport to the hospital. He will likely be taking himself to get treatment, officials said.

