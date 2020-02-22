Super Tuesday countdown: Texas may be make-or-break for 2020 Democratic candidates

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — Democratic candidates are gearing up for their biggest battle yet: Super Tuesday.

Fourteen states hold primaries on March 3, including the nation’s two most populous states — Texas and California. Texas has 228 delegates alone.

Democratic strategist Paul Bell says a big win in Texas could catapult a candidate to the Democratic nomination for president.

“It’s incredibly important, and you already see candidates that are out there, they’ve been out there for a long time now, Sanders is doing a rally this weekend actually in El Paso,” said Bell.

Anthony Lamorena with the Conservative think-tank “R Street Institute” says former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg has made Texas a priority. Bloomberg’s team announced his campaign will host 285 events this weekend in the Lone Star State.

“Michael Bloomberg is really owning the ground he has about 160 paid staffers throughout the state and 17 offices that he has opened,” said Lamorena.

He says Texas is big and expensive, so candidates are forced to make tough decisions as to where to allocate their resources — and the Democrats who aren’t leading the primary polls have shifted their focus elsewhere.

“I think that’s why you’re starting to see Senators Klobuchar, Mayor Pete, struggling to invest in the state and focus on smaller states,” said Lamorena.

Early voting in Texas starts Tuesday.

LATEST FROM NEXSTAR DC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Dog used in attack

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dog used in attack"

Florida Congressmen call for more transparency on Cornoavirius

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida Congressmen call for more transparency on Cornoavirius"

Mystery Joyride

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mystery Joyride"

History of hit and run driver who left a Clearwater family of 3 dead

Thumbnail for the video titled "History of hit and run driver who left a Clearwater family of 3 dead"

Late teacher leaves a $60,000 donation to school for sensory playground

Thumbnail for the video titled "Late teacher leaves a $60,000 donation to school for sensory playground"

Lakeland K-9 team competing on A&E's 'America's Top Dog' this week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lakeland K-9 team competing on A&E's 'America's Top Dog' this week"

Tampa police arrest robbery suspect following chase

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa police arrest robbery suspect following chase"

Cigar City ranked #5 on 'Best Brewers In The World' list

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cigar City ranked #5 on 'Best Brewers In The World' list"

Father shot and killed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Father shot and killed"

Drone video appears to show man harassing manatee near Gandy Bridge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drone video appears to show man harassing manatee near Gandy Bridge"

Search on for man who took picture up woman's dress at Brandon Walmart

Thumbnail for the video titled "Search on for man who took picture up woman's dress at Brandon Walmart"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss