Things will stay mainly dry heading into the overnight hours with a mostly cloudy sky. By Monday morning it will become partly cloudy with lows around 60 degrees. Expect a clearing sky and bring sunshine Monday afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

80s return Tuesday with plenty of sun after a cool morning in the upper 50s. It stays warm Wednesday and Thursday before a front arrives on Friday yet again. There could be some isolated pm showers Thursday, but the brunt of the rain will arrive Friday.

Showers could linger into Saturday morning, but most of the day will be dry and breezy. Highs Saturday will be in the low to mid 60s with highs in the upper 60s Sunday. The coldest morning will be next Sunday as the mercury dips into the upper 40s.