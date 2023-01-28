It’s going to stay rather cloudy overnight, but temperatures are only going to drop into the upper 50s to around 60 Sunday morning across the Bay Area. Sunday will feature much more sun and warmer temperatures as highs rise to the lower 80s.

Not much changes Monday through Thursday with a partly cloudy sky, lows in the mid 60s, and highs around 80.

A cold front brings showers on Friday and cooler temperatures heading into next weekend. Lows return to the 50s with highs in the 70s Friday through Sunday. A second front brings another chance of rain next Sunday with cooler temperatures the following week.