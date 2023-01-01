Patchy to dense fog will once again form overnight and last through mid Monday morning with visibility lower than 1/4 mile in some spots. Lows will drop to the mid 60s to start your Monday, but with much more sun, highs will return to the low 80s as it will be slightly more humid.

Not much will change on Tuesday, but expect isolated storms late in the day Wednesday and into Thursday as a cold front moves through. Temps will stay in the 80s through Wednesday with much cooler weather heading into next weekend.

Highs Friday will be in the mid 60s with lows Saturday morning in the upper 40s.