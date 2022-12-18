Morning clouds will give way to a sunny sky this afternoon. After lows in the 50s today, afternoon highs will only rise to the upper 60s so keep your jacket handy. In fact, temperatures will quickly cool into the 50s this evening and 40s overnight.

Even though Monday starts out chilly it will warm up nicely tomorrow afternoon as highs rise to the low 70s with a partly cloudy sky.

Low pressure will bring numerous showers Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning before things clear out late Wednesday.

A strong cold front brings rain and storms late Thursday into Friday and really cools things down for the holiday weekend. Lows next weekend will be in the 30s and low 40s with highs only rising to the mid to upper 50s, but at least it will stay dry for Christmas.