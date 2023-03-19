Showers will linger overnight as temperatures drop into the upper 40s across the Bay Area so keep your jacket handy. Rain will be all said and done before sunrise giving way to bright sunshine all day. Highs will only rise to around 70 degrees with a breezy north wind continuing.

The warm up starts Tuesday after a chilly morning. Highs will rise into the upper 70s Tuesday and then middle 80s Wednesday through next weekend.

The next chance of rain comes next Sunday and Monday as a cold front stalls to our north.