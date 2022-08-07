Sunday starts out sunny and beautiful with temperatures in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. Rain and storms will move westward providing the best chance of rain after 3 pm for Bay Area residents. Highs today will rise into the mid 90s, but will stay below record levels. When you factor in the humidity it will feel like 100 to 105 degrees.

Numerous afternoon and evening showers and storms will continue Monday and Tuesday, but moisture will be limited Wednesday through Friday so expect only isolated pm showers and storms those days. Temperatures won’t change much with lows in the upper 70s to around 80 and highs in the low to mid 90s.

A weak cold front will stall to our north next weekend which means we could see rain in the morning as well as the afternoon. In the tropics we are watching a wave moving off the African coast and could become a depression later this week, but it won’t impact the United States as it moves to the northwest.