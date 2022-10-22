Saturday morning starts out chilly with temps in the 40s and 50s so keep the jacket handy. It warms quite nicely this afternoon with highs in the low 80s under a mostly sunny sky. Evening temps drop in the low 70s with overnight lows dropping into the low to mid 60s.

Rain chances stay slim to none Sunday through Tuesday with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid to upper 60s. A cold front will bring the chance of showers Wednesday dropping our lows to the low to mid 60s Thursday and Friday with highs in the low 80s.

The tropics continue to remain quiet with one area of low pressure in the central Atlantic with only a 20% chance of development over the next 5 days. This system will not impact the United States.