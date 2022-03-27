Another clear and comfortably cool night is in store with lows Monday morning in the low 60s. Monday afternoon with again feature a sunny sky with low humidity. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s across the Bay Area.

The warm up continues through Wednesday with lows in the mid to upper 60s and highs in the upper 80s. Rain chances will return to our forecast Thursday afternoon as a cold front moves toward our area.

The front will stall heading into the weekend so showers and storms will stick around through Sunday. It appears as though the front will move through Sunday which means a dry start to next week.