Great weather continues into your Sunday with morning temperatures in the 60s under a mostly sunny sky. Humidity stays low throughout the day with rain chances slim to none as highs rise to the mid 80s.

Any showers that form Memorial day will mainly be in southern and eastern communities so don’t cancel your outdoor plans. Temps start in the upper 60s with highs in the upper 80s as dew points continue to stay low.

Rain chances will be slightly higher Tuesday, but again most of us stay dry with a few afternoon and evening showers with highs remaining in the upper 80s.

Expect a better chance of afternoon and evening showers and storms Wednesday with highs in the low 90s and higher humidity.

Morning and afternoon rain is likely Thursday and Friday as the next storm system comes in from the west. Lows will return to the low 70s with highs in the mid 80s.

Things start to dry out again next weekend with a decent chance of rain Saturday, but limited shower activity Sunday as highs return to the upper 80s.