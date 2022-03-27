Sunday morning starts out comfortably cool with temps in the upper 50s to lower 60s. It stays sunny all day with continued low humidity. With a lighter breeze, highs will rise into the upper 70s across the Bay Area.

Monday will be warmer with highs in the low 80s with highs in the upper 80s by the middle of the work week. Rain chances will be slim to none through Wednesday, but a cold front will get close to our area Thursday and stall as we head into the weekend.

Isolated afternoon and evening showers and storms can be expected Thursday with scattered storms throughout the day Friday. Saturday will be a bit drier with lower rain chances, but Sunday chances increase as the front tries to push through central Florida.