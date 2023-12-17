The sky will clear overnight into Monday morning with chilly low temperatures dropping into the mid 50s across the Bay Area so grab a jacket as you head to work. The sky stays sunny all day, but highs will only rise to the mid 60s with a breezy northwest wind.

A dry front will bring even colder air Tuesday as the sky stays sunny. After lows in the mid 40s, highs will struggle to reach 60 degrees Tuesday afternoon.

High clouds will return Wednesday as the sky will stay partly to mostly cloudy heading into the weekend. Wednesday morning will be the coldest with lows in the low to mid 40s, but highs by Thursday will return to the low 70s and rise to the mid 70s Christmas Eve.

The next chance of significant rain will come with a cold front Christmas Day as highs rise to the mid 70s.