The breeze subsides overnight as the sky clears. Monday morning’s lows will drop to around 50 degrees across the Bay Area. It will be breezy at times throughout the day, but not nearly as windy as Sunday. Highs will only rise to the upper 60s.

Tuesday starts out chilly with lows in the upper 40s to around 50 before warming nicely into the mid to upper 70s. Wednesday and Thursday will stay mostly sunny with highs in the 80s.

The next front brings rain and a few storms Friday and cools things off next weekend. It won’t be as chilly next weekend as lows return to the mid 50s and highs rise to the mid 70s.