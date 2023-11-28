Tonight temperatures will dip down to the coldest all season, in fact the last time the mercury dropped into the mid 40s was the middle of January, over 10 months ago. Sunshine does return Wednesday, but high temperatures will still be a bit chilly, only rising to the mid 60s.

Thursday morning will be cool with lows in the low 50s as clouds roll in. Highs will feel much nicer, rising to the mid 70s.

A warm front moves through Friday and Saturday as lows return to the 60s and highs climb to the low 80s. Rain chances will be slim, but a spotty shower can’t be ruled out Friday through Sunday.

The next cold front provides a better change of rain Monday, with much cooler air Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.