It will stay cloudy this morning with the slight chance of a few stray showers. Temperatures are starting out the upper 40s. The sky will clear and we will see some sunshine late in the day as highs remain chilly, only climbing into the low to mid 60s.

A warm front will bring scattered showers with highs in the mid 70s Monday and Tuesday before the next cold front brings rain and storms Tuesday.

It will be dry and much colder Wednesday with lows in the upper 40s and highs in the upper 50s. Thursday morning will be the coldest with lows across the Bay Area dropping into the upper 30s.

Another cold front will bring scattered showers and the possibility of a few storms Friday with temperatures staying chilly next weekend.