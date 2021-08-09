Summer Safety

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — North Port police arrested a man Friday after he and two others allegedly attacked a homeless man over $40, court documents say.

Police said the incident happened the night of July 31 at Veteran's Park. The victim told officers three men exited a gray Crown Victoria and a small black vehicle, yelled at him to "give John the money," and attacked him when the victim said he didn't have any.