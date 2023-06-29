TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) — People traveling through Tampa International Airport have felt the impact of flight delays and cancellations happening nationwide.

The airport had 471 flights scheduled for Thursday. By 3 p.m., one hundred of those flights were reported delayed and nine were canceled.

Lizbeth Gonzalez and her family shared that their flight to Puerto Rico was delayed.

“An hour or two-hour delay, but I don’t want a cancellation,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez says the delay brought changes to her vacation plans.

“A whole mess trying to call our family members trying to schedule a pick up its going to be rough,” she said.