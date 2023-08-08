TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After it was announced that Subway would give one lucky person free sandwiches for life if they legally changed their name to “Subway,” the restaurant revealed nearly 10,000 individuals raised their hands to win free subs for life.

Subway unveiled the “Name Change Challenge” last month as part of the chain’s newest campaign to find its biggest fan, but the outpour of support for the deal was “overwhelming.”

In a press release Tuesday, Subway shared that the thousands of “superfans” signed up for the challenge within 96 hours of its announcement.

“Nearly 10,000 sandwich lovers said ‘yes’ in just 96 hours,” the press release read. “Today, Subway revealed the overwhelming response to its Name Change Challenge – thousands of super fans were willing and ready to legally change their name to Subway and unlock a lifetime of delicious sandwiches if selected as the winner.”

Now that fans have spoken, it’s time for Subway to choose the lucky winner.

According to Subway, one winner will be selected later this month. In addition to the Subway sandwiches, the winner will also receive money to reimburse legal and processing costs to complete the name change process.

The promotion comes following Subway’s debut of freshly sliced meats in U.S. restaurants, as well as elevating the rest of its menu.

Founded in 1965, Subway has more than 37,000 restaurants in 100 countries and territories.